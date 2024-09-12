Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.89. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 4,155,969 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lucid Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile



Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

