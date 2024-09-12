Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 13,074 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after buying an additional 85,602 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 731,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

