Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 70 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,112.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,097.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,070.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

