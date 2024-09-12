Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $409.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

