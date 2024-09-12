Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

