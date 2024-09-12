Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 3,976 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $87,237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 431,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after purchasing an additional 383,458 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $192.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

