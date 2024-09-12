Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.