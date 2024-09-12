Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Short Interest Update

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 462,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MGRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 109,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,869. Mangoceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,053.93% and a negative return on equity of 243.34%.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

