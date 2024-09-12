Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

