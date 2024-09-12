Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

