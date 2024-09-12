Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Insider Jason P. Marino Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VAC opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after buying an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,938 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.