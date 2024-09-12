Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mason Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 96.78 and a quick ratio of 47.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

