Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Matador Resources worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CFO Brian J. Willey purchased 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,550 shares of company stock worth $707,150. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.27. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

