Maxim Group Cuts 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target to $1.25

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of FEAM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 24,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.96. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

