McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.78

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous final dividend of $0.74.
McMillan Shakespeare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Arlene Tansey purchased 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.62 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,675.44 ($25,116.96). Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.
McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile
McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.
See Also
