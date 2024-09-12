Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 9.1%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.82 ($0.02). 288,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 235,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36.

Get Mercantile Ports & Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £1,600.96 ($2,093.58). Insiders own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.