Merchants Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINO)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

MBINO stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

