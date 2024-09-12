Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.30 million and $737,460.08 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002182 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

