Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,917.57

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $90,917.57 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,415,494 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,096 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,408,998 with 31,266,911 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.4526522 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $73,918.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.