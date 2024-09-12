MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Up to $31.08

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.08, but opened at $31.78. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 150 shares.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.
About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
