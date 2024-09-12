Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 51,615 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $685,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,219,614 shares in the company, valued at $95,876,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 662,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,945. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $939.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

