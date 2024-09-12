Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 160 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $361.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

