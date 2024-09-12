Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes $212,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,527,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $388.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $403.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

