Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, an increase of 3,074.1% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Mobix Labs Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MOBX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 144,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Mobix Labs has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mobix Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobix Labs in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mobix Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

