Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

