Monero Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $53.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $171.61 or 0.00295131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,147.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00571147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00108033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00031701 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083353 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.