MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Thomas Bull Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02.

MDB stock opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.78 and its 200 day moving average is $305.40.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

