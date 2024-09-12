Montis Financial LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Montis Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

