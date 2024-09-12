Montis Financial LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,203 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Levi Strauss & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $7,065,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,143 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 242,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 196,270 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $80,695.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,818.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $236,421. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 148.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

