Montis Financial LLC Sells 62 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montis Financial LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $468.62 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

