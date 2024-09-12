Montis Financial LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

