Morgan Stanley Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $271.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $271.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $297.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $308.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equifax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after purchasing an additional 342,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,276,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,665 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,044,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $738,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

