MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Head-To-Head Review

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A MSCI 43.86% -143.09% 21.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $2.41 million 9.97 -$9.46 million N/A N/A MSCI $2.70 billion 16.47 $1.15 billion $14.65 38.36

This table compares Akso Health Group and MSCI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Risk & Volatility

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akso Health Group and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 7 9 0 2.56

MSCI has a consensus target price of $584.79, indicating a potential upside of 4.05%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Summary

MSCI beats Akso Health Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.