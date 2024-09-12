Multibit (MUBI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.23 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Multibit has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multibit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multibit alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.02152374 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,666,782.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multibit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multibit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.