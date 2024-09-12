MY Wealth Management Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

