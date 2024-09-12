Nano Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Nano has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $123.56 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,070.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00573188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00108146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00297905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00083814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

