Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.92

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Nano has a total market cap of $122.14 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.92 or 0.00573020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00108316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00294584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00083835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

