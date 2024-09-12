Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $1,810,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 252,631 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

