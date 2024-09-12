National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 290,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 122,160 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.60.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also

