Neil Smith Purchases 61,020 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Neil Smith purchased 61,020 shares of Kelsian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.91 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,588.20 ($159,058.80).
Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Neil Smith acquired 89,250 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.92 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$349,860.00 ($233,240.00).
Kelsian Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Kelsian Group Company Profile
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kelsian Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.