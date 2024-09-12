Nelson Capital Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $84,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.