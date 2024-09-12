NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.02. 122,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 344,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NET Power

In related news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,912.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,327 shares of company stock worth $1,811,689. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in NET Power by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

