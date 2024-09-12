NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.84. 1,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Get NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF alerts:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th.

About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.