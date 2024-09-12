New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 889 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $641,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.25.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.