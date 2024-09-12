New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,716 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 272,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $126.34 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

