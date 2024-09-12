New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after purchasing an additional 431,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,753,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $370.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.