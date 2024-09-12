New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $172.28 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average is $166.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.