New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,439 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 303,680 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.5569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

