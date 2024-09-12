New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,691 Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 93,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

GINN stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.