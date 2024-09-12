New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $272.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $409.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.04 and its 200 day moving average is $262.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

